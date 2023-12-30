– With the Raw roster in Toronto last night, the SmackDown roster hit Las Vegas, Nevada for the current leg of the WWE Holiday Tour, and there was even a little bit of WWE and UFC crossover during the show. The event was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. UFC Hall of Famer and former Light Heavyweight Champion, Forrest Griffin, was also in attendance and sitting ringside. During the opening tag match, he got involved when Grayson Waller started taunting Griffin saying the former champion is “scared,” adding, “It’s like I’m Anderson Silva, baby!”

AJ Styles then got on the mic and said he’s going to make an “official tag” to Griffin. Griffin then hopped the guard rail and chased Pretty Deadly out of the arena. You can see a clip of Griffin’s appearance below. Below are some results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* AJ Styles & The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) beat Grayson Waller & Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince).

* Butch beat Austin Theory.

* Bobby Lashley beat Cameron Grimes.

* Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens beat Solo Sikoa.

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) beat The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro).

* Shotzi & Bianca Belair beat Damage CTRL (Bayley & IYO SKY).

* Steel Cage Match: LA Knight beat Jimmy Uso.