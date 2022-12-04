wrestling / News
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Full Results 12.03.2022: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More
WWE hosted a live Holiday Tour event on December 3 in Rochester, NY. You can see the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.
*Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
*Emma defeated Xia Li
*The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio)
*WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)
*Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes defeated The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn)
*WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
*WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) defeated Asuka & Mia Yim
*WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins
WWE Rochester house show .. Matt Riddle & Elias VS Gunther & Giovanni Vinci – Riddle & Elias win #wwe #WWERochester pic.twitter.com/GjhyPdU8QH
— Marianna (@momof2boys99) December 4, 2022
The ultimate hype man @SamiZayn! #WWERochester @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa pic.twitter.com/YpIpKb7F2S
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2022
#WWERochester Rollins gives Theory the Stomp to send the fans home happy. pic.twitter.com/hUeUNvzGsT
— Primetime TB (@Primetime_TB) December 4, 2022
Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester pic.twitter.com/5BEwryZXZI
— Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 4, 2022
