WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Full Results 12.03.2022: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More

December 4, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Survivor Series - Austin Theory US Title Image Credit: WWE

WWE hosted a live Holiday Tour event on December 3 in Rochester, NY. You can see the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

*Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
*Emma defeated Xia Li
*The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio)
*WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)
*Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes defeated The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn)
*WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
*WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) defeated Asuka & Mia Yim
*WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins

