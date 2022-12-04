WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Full Results 12.03.2022: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More

WWE hosted a live Holiday Tour event on December 3 in Rochester, NY. You can see the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

*Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

*Emma defeated Xia Li

*The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio)

*WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)

*Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes defeated The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn)

*WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) defeated Asuka & Mia Yim

*WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins

WWE Rochester house show .. Matt Riddle & Elias VS Gunther & Giovanni Vinci – Riddle & Elias win #wwe #WWERochester pic.twitter.com/GjhyPdU8QH — Marianna (@momof2boys99) December 4, 2022

#WWERochester Rollins gives Theory the Stomp to send the fans home happy. pic.twitter.com/hUeUNvzGsT — Primetime TB (@Primetime_TB) December 4, 2022