WWE Home Video UK Issues Statement Following End Of License Deal

WWE Home Video UK has said farewell to fans following the the end of its licensing deal. As reported last month, WWE has opted to discontinue its DVD and Blu-ray releases in the UK under its license with Fremantle Media. The WWE Home Video UK Twitter account posted on Monday to comment in the end of its deal.

The post reads:

“Today the story of WWE Home Video comes to an end.

It would not have been possible – or as much fun – without your support, participation, and love for collecting physical WWE releases.

WWE will no longer license DVD or Blu-ray releases globally. So sadly, our story mush end at this point.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our fans, followers, and collectors.

We know that many of you in the UK became WWE fans through video and DVD. The history of home video has been intrinsic to the WWE UK fanbase.

Hang onto those tapes and discs. They represent true passion and loyalty – not to mention WWE history.

Happy New Year to you all.”