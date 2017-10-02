WWE Honors Breast Cancer Survivors on Raw, Invites Fans to Take Action

– WWE honored three breast cancer survivors on Raw, with an encouragement to fans to take part in the fight against the disease. WWE sent along the following video to 411 from Raw, which features Dianne Primavera, Julie Zaveral, and Sherri Goldstein being honored during tonight’s episode.

To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WWE is continuing its partnership with Susan G. Komen for the sixth consecutive year by encouraging fans to take action in the fight against breast cancer through the “Unleash Your Warrior” campaign. The campaign celebrates everyday heroes making a difference in the fight against breast cancer, encouraging them to “Be Strong, Act Bold, Always Believe,” a sentiment echoed by WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

The announcement notes, “This year WWE created a commemorative, limited edition “Unleash Your Warrior” t-shirt that is available for purchase at WWEShop.com and at WWE live events, with 100 percent of net proceeds benefiting Komen research grants focused on metastatic breast cancer, a disease that is responsible for most of the nation’s 40,000 annual breast cancer deaths. Fans also have the option of donating $1, $5, or $10 upon checkout, with all proceeds benefiting Komen.

“WWE will utilize its global platforms including WWE Network, TV broadcasts, live events, PSAs, and digital and social media to generate awareness and encourage action. Throughout the month of October, the WWE announcer table, entrance ramp, ring skirts and digital signage will be co-branded, and the middle ring rope turned pink to promote the fight against breast cancer. WWE Superstars will wear co-branded “Unleash Your Warrior” apparel, and breast cancer survivors along with those still battling the disease, will be honored on WWE’s flagship TV programs, Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown® Live, both airing live on USA Network.”

SVP of Development at Susan G. Komen, Christina Alford, said, “We’re so grateful to be enhancing our partnership with WWE this fall in support of those 154,000 women and men currently living with metastatic breast cancer in the U.S. We are encouraging WWE’s countless dedicated fans and supporters to unleash their warrior within and join us in the fight against breast cancer.”

“WWE is proud to expand our partnership with Susan G. Komen to raise funds and awareness in support of the courageous individuals battling metastatic breast cancer,” added Stephanie McMahon. “This support is essential to improve the treatment and quality of life for the true warriors with this devastating disease, and we remain committed to standing side by side with Komen in the fight to end breast cancer.”