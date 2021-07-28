wrestling / News
WWE Honors ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Following Passing
Dusty Hill, the bassist for the legendary ZZ Top, has passed away and WWE paid tribute to him on Wednesday. The band announced today that Hill, who was one-third of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trio, passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. Their statement noted that “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.'”
WWE issued a statement honoring Hill, a fan of WWE who co-hosted Raw in 2009 along with bandmate Billy Gibbons. You can read the full statement below.
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Hill. He will most certainly be missed.
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away at the age of 72.
The Dallas native left an indelible mark on the music industry as the bassist for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted ZZ Top. Hill and his bandmate Billy Gibbons were fans of WWE, and the iconic, bearded duo hosted the July 20, 2009, episode of Monday Night Raw from Raleigh, North Carolina. The unmistakable bandmates were often found ringside at other WWE events, including Unforgiven 2005.
With classic hits such as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and more, ZZ Top left a legendary legacy across 15 studio albums with over 50 million records sold worldwide.
WWE extends its condolences to Hill’s family, friends and fans.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Comments On His Reluctance To Use Countout or DQ Finishes
- Natalya Issues Comment On Injury Scare From Monday’s WWE RAW
- Tony Khan Says He Can’t Comment On Rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Frustration With Typical Work Day In WWE, One Area Vince McMahon Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For