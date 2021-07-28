WWE Honors ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Following Passing

Dusty Hill, the bassist for the legendary ZZ Top, has passed away and WWE paid tribute to him on Wednesday. The band announced today that Hill, who was one-third of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trio, passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. Their statement noted that “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.'”

WWE issued a statement honoring Hill, a fan of WWE who co-hosted Raw in 2009 along with bandmate Billy Gibbons. You can read the full statement below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Hill. He will most certainly be missed.