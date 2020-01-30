WWE Hoping AJ Styles Will Be Back For Wrestlemania

As we previously reported, AJ Styles was injured at the Royal Rumble when he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder when doing a flip sell for Edge’s spear. It’s believed the injury is a separated shoulder. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Styles is expected to be out between 4-6 weeks and WWE is hoping he will be ready to go for Wrestlemania.

It was noted that WWE officials actually wanted him to get of the ring when the injury occurred, as his left arm was dangling at the time. However, he stayed in and had Edge throw him out for the elimination.