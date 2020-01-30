wrestling / News
WWE Hoping AJ Styles Will Be Back For Wrestlemania
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, AJ Styles was injured at the Royal Rumble when he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder when doing a flip sell for Edge’s spear. It’s believed the injury is a separated shoulder. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Styles is expected to be out between 4-6 weeks and WWE is hoping he will be ready to go for Wrestlemania.
It was noted that WWE officials actually wanted him to get of the ring when the injury occurred, as his left arm was dangling at the time. However, he stayed in and had Edge throw him out for the elimination.
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Was ‘Enthralled’ by Sharing the Ring With Brock Lesnar, Wants to Face Him 1-on-1 One Day
- Matt Riddle Guarantees He Will Get His Hands on Brock Lesnar and Promises to ‘Take His Career’
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes