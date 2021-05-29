WWE Reportedly Hoping To Have Cardi B Host SummerSlam

WWE is hoping to bring in Cardi B to host SummerSlam, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to sources in the company, WWE is looking to have the rapper appear in order to host their big summer PPV. WWE confirmed on Friday that the show will take place on August 21st, though no location has yet been revealed.

Fightful notes that they have yet to learn if such a deal is done yet. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that SummerSlam’s theme song will be Cardi’s single “Up,” which released in February and topped the Billboard Hot 100 in March.

In addition to her music, Cardi has made a few forays into film and is set to appear alongside John Cena in F9, which releases next month in the US.