WWE Reportedly Hoping To Get Logan Paul For Royal Rumble

WWE is reportedly hoping to have Logan Paul back for an appearance at the Royal Rumble. Fightful Select reports that WWE is hoping Paul will appear at the Rumble this month. There’s no word on specific plans, though the site notes that as of last week WWE was hoping to have Paul train for a match, and they have asked about the possibility.

Paul’s last match was his bout with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul was initially said to have torn ligaments in his knee during that match, though the injury was later said to have been less serious.

Paul has been embroiled in a scandal as of late regarding his CryptoZoo game, which has cost fans who invested in it money due to a host of issues. Paul has been accused of being behind a scam regarding the NFT project. Fightful Select reports that the scandal has not factored into WWE’s decisions regarding him.