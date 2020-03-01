WWE House Show Results 2.29.20: Two Titles Defended, McInTyre Teams With Owens and Ivar in Headliner

– WWE held a Raw brand event tonight in State College, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Kevin Owens, Ivar, and Drew McIntyre beat the team of Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com/@CDavidRoberson2.

* According to the results, Ricochet beat Karl Anderson and then later Luke Gallows in separate, back-to-back singles matches.

* Erik Rowan beat No Way Jose.

* WWE US Championship Match: Andrade beat Humberto Carrillo to retain his title.

* Shayna Baszler beat Liv Morgan in a singles match. After the match, Becky Lynch came out to go after Baszler. The Kabuki Warriors then came out and attacked Lynch. Charlotte Flair then came out to make the save for Becky Lynch.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch beat The Kabuki Warriors via a disqualification. As a result, The Kabuki Warriors remain champion.

* Intermission.

* Bobby Lashley beat Cedric Alexander.

* Kevin Owens beat Buddy Murphy by disqualification due to interference from Seth Rollins. This set up the later main event tag team match.

* Kevin Owens, Ivar, and Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain in a six-man tag team main event match.

There are also some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter, which you can also see below.

Ricochet defeats Gallows. Crowd is very into the show so far. #wwestatecollege #wwe pic.twitter.com/yTgP0XlyRg — John Clark (@johnrclark12) March 1, 2020

¿Quieres saber qué tengo reservado para Raw? Tendrás que averiguarlo. #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/XV3WSWxMRN — El Ídolo of the USA. ⍏ NOT @AndradeCienWWE. (@MaskedWithHonor) March 1, 2020

What does a queen of cards, a pirate and am empress have in common? They all are cowards. Once again, myself and Charlotte fine ourselves teaming together against evil. It was fun, Char' let's not over do this though. Thank you, Penn State. #wwestatecollege pic.twitter.com/u07ULt8EVR — Arisen from eternal flames. ⋟ NOT @BeckyLynchWWE. (@IgnitedTheBlaze) March 1, 2020