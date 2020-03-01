wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 2.29.20: Two Titles Defended, McInTyre Teams With Owens and Ivar in Headliner
– WWE held a Raw brand event tonight in State College, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Kevin Owens, Ivar, and Drew McIntyre beat the team of Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com/@CDavidRoberson2.
* According to the results, Ricochet beat Karl Anderson and then later Luke Gallows in separate, back-to-back singles matches.
* Erik Rowan beat No Way Jose.
* WWE US Championship Match: Andrade beat Humberto Carrillo to retain his title.
* Shayna Baszler beat Liv Morgan in a singles match. After the match, Becky Lynch came out to go after Baszler. The Kabuki Warriors then came out and attacked Lynch. Charlotte Flair then came out to make the save for Becky Lynch.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch beat The Kabuki Warriors via a disqualification. As a result, The Kabuki Warriors remain champion.
* Intermission.
* Bobby Lashley beat Cedric Alexander.
* Kevin Owens beat Buddy Murphy by disqualification due to interference from Seth Rollins. This set up the later main event tag team match.
* Kevin Owens, Ivar, and Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain in a six-man tag team main event match.
There are also some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter, which you can also see below.
Ricochet defeats Gallows. Crowd is very into the show so far. #wwestatecollege #wwe pic.twitter.com/yTgP0XlyRg
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) March 1, 2020
¿Quieres saber qué tengo reservado para Raw? Tendrás que averiguarlo. #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/XV3WSWxMRN
— El Ídolo of the USA. ⍏ NOT @AndradeCienWWE. (@MaskedWithHonor) March 1, 2020
Liv Morgan at #WWEStateCollege 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SWbRP8x3FU
— 𝕳𝖊𝖊𝕷 (@SeaWooz) March 1, 2020
What does a queen of cards, a pirate and am empress have in common? They all are cowards. Once again, myself and Charlotte fine ourselves teaming together against evil. It was fun, Char' let's not over do this though. Thank you, Penn State. #wwestatecollege pic.twitter.com/u07ULt8EVR
— Arisen from eternal flames. ⋟ NOT @BeckyLynchWWE. (@IgnitedTheBlaze) March 1, 2020
WOOOOO @MsCharlotteWWE #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/x8XKRdYhLn
— joelene (@cabellosKV) March 1, 2020
@BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE. The top stars of @WWE! #WWEStateCollege #TheMan #TheQueen #RAW pic.twitter.com/2G4Oo7mR36
— Deadly Ciel Phantomhive (@Phantomhive_kun) March 1, 2020
Will anybody ever be able to take the #Raw Tag Team Championships from @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy with @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE by their sides?! #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/F72Z7IBJJa
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2020
Me when I get back from the gym @WWERollins #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/hb403eWGXv
— joelene (@cabellosKV) March 1, 2020
Owens and Ivar chase AOP away and McIntyre finishes off Rollins for the win. "Tiny Balls" chants from the crowd for Seth. #wwestatecollege #WWE pic.twitter.com/NMW8YJVgYO
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) March 1, 2020
#WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/AFrNcSSaSg
— Jolie the Resident Jester (@Archer81Havens) March 1, 2020
