WWE House Show Results 6.16.18: Reigns Teams With Balor and Lashley, Roode vs. Corbin, More
June 17, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE held a Raw-branded house show in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday night with a six-man main event and more. The results are below per Wrestling Inc:
* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The Revival
* Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley by DQ
* Zack Ryder, Goldust and Chad Gable defeated Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins and Mike Kanellis
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias after interrupting a performance
* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Breezango
* Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin
* Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal