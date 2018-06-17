Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE House Show Results 6.16.18: Reigns Teams With Balor and Lashley, Roode vs. Corbin, More

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held a Raw-branded house show in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday night with a six-man main event and more. The results are below per Wrestling Inc:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The Revival

* Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley by DQ

* Zack Ryder, Goldust and Chad Gable defeated Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins and Mike Kanellis

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias after interrupting a performance

* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Breezango

* Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

* Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal

