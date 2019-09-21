WWE House Show Results 9.20.19 – Calgary, Alberta: Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Ends in DQ

– WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Calgary. The main event featured Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt ended by disqualification. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. There are also clips and photos from the event that were posted on Twitter.

* Cedric Alexander defeated Mojo Rawley

* Ricochet defeated Cesaro

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke & Tamina

* Three-Way Tag Match: The OC defeated The Viking Raiders and Lucha House Party

* Braun Strowman defeated Robert Roode

* RAW Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks by disqualification

* Natalya defeated Lacey Evans

* Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins defeated The Fiend by disqualification

So they tore the house down again I see 💁‍♀️ #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/giKnUedu8C — Justin 👋 FAN ACCOUNT (@SashasTopGuy) September 21, 2019

The Architect showing The Fiend what is he made of @ #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/6VEPJbngkE — 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@hah_alexander) September 21, 2019