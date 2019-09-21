wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 9.20.19 – Calgary, Alberta: Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Ends in DQ
– WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Calgary. The main event featured Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt ended by disqualification. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. There are also clips and photos from the event that were posted on Twitter.
* Cedric Alexander defeated Mojo Rawley
* Ricochet defeated Cesaro
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke & Tamina
* Three-Way Tag Match: The OC defeated The Viking Raiders and Lucha House Party
* Braun Strowman defeated Robert Roode
* RAW Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks by disqualification
* Natalya defeated Lacey Evans
* Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins defeated The Fiend by disqualification
So they tore the house down again I see 💁♀️ #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/giKnUedu8C
— Justin 👋 FAN ACCOUNT (@SashasTopGuy) September 21, 2019
Amazing show in Calgary tonight #WWECalgary #wwe #hartfamily pic.twitter.com/9vXcRRBJoN
— nigel maxwell (@nigelmaxwell) September 21, 2019
Fun night. Good matches in the first half. #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/SW67e5deXF
— Rob 🤠 (@leaningcowboy) September 21, 2019
The Architect showing The Fiend what is he made of @ #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/6VEPJbngkE
— 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@hah_alexander) September 21, 2019
Tank top Rollins. That's it that's the tweet. #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/f4X69G0epO
— Heel Seth supporter🤗🏳️🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) September 21, 2019
The Bo$$ AT #WWECalgary 😄 pic.twitter.com/ycv2Ut27E4
— Justin 👋 FAN ACCOUNT (@SashasTopGuy) September 21, 2019
@BeckyLynchWWE ftw. Disarmher on a chair! #wwecalgary #hartcountry pic.twitter.com/tlHtoUjfUS
— Mr The Joel (@pg13machine) September 21, 2019
#WWECalgary #braywyatt #sethrollins #WWE #WWELive #HIAC #HellInACell #TheFiend pic.twitter.com/8fYCSQxEo9
— WWE2420 🍀 (@wwe2420) September 21, 2019
The Fiend eating some stomps gratitude of the Architect. 💪🔥#WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/hMxL5fRTuT
— 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@hah_alexander) September 21, 2019
