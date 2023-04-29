wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results From Belfast, Ireland 4.28.23: Cody Rhodes Beats Finn Balor in Headliner
– During its European Tour, WWE held a live event yesterday at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) beat Iyo Sky via disqualification after Bayley and Dakota Kair interfered. Asuka then came out to make the save. It then set up an impromptu tag team match.
* Bianca Belair & Asuka beat Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai).
* Damian Priest beat Dolph Ziggler.
* Dominik Mysterio beat Dexter Lumis.
* Seth Rollins beat The Miz.
* Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) beat Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor)
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) beat Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match to retain the title.
* Cody Rhodes beat Finn Balor.
* After the match, Cody Rhodes cut a promo on avenging the injustice against him at WrestleMania 39 and finishing the story and becoming WWE Champion. You can view a clip of that promo below.
Thanks #WWEBelfast #WWELive pic.twitter.com/qW1ecWja2J
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 28, 2023
Don’t threaten me with a Guinness and good time. #WWEBelfast is upon us. pic.twitter.com/Wpu9yLrayj
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 28, 2023
Love every moment! #WWEBelfast 👏 pic.twitter.com/q0DSea5YmG
— Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) April 29, 2023
📸 of The Judgement Day's @FinnBalor in #WWEBirmingham in action against Cody Rhodes.
(Tags: #WWE #WWERaw #FinnBalor#WWEManchester #WWEBelfast #WWEParis ) pic.twitter.com/BblbjA7sVH
— George Bass (@george_bass_uk) April 28, 2023
Message loud and clear!@Iyo_SkyWWE wants her Championship Title!#WWELive#WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/SYzLmhyrjn
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 28, 2023
#WWEBelfast rise for Damian Priest and The Judgment Day 😈#WWELive pic.twitter.com/YiCbGKehsP
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 28, 2023
"What happened to me at #WrestleMania in Hollywood, is an injustice that I 100% intend on avenging. It doesn't matter what brand I'm on."@CodyRhodes might be at #WWEBelfast, but he's keeping a close eye on the start of the #WWEDraft tonight 👀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HoPtTMZ3SM
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2023
P R I N C E#WWEBelfast #WWELive pic.twitter.com/s4JIHntkcT
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 28, 2023
#WWEBelfast, tonight it’s your turn!#WWELive#WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/7LEiEZ5j1W
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 28, 2023
