– During its European Tour, WWE held a live event yesterday at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) beat Iyo Sky via disqualification after Bayley and Dakota Kair interfered. Asuka then came out to make the save. It then set up an impromptu tag team match.

* Bianca Belair & Asuka beat Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai).

* Damian Priest beat Dolph Ziggler.

* Dominik Mysterio beat Dexter Lumis.

* Seth Rollins beat The Miz.

* Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) beat Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor)

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) beat Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match to retain the title.

* Cody Rhodes beat Finn Balor.

* After the match, Cody Rhodes cut a promo on avenging the injustice against him at WrestleMania 39 and finishing the story and becoming WWE Champion. You can view a clip of that promo below.

Don’t threaten me with a Guinness and good time. #WWEBelfast is upon us. pic.twitter.com/Wpu9yLrayj — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 28, 2023