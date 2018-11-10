WWE House Show Results From Brighton, England – AJ Styles Defends In Triple Threat

WWE held a live event in Brighton, England, where AJ Styles defended the WWE title in a triple threat match against Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe. You can see the full results below, via The Wrestling Observer:

– United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy to retain his title

– PROGRESS Atlas Champion Trent Seven defeated Zack Gibson to retain his title

Seven defended the Atlas title that he holds in PROGRESS Wrestling. The championship is for wrestlers who weigh over 205 pounds.

– Asuka & Naomi defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

– Shelton Benjamin defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

Almas attacked Benjamin before the bell and carried on once it started, but Benjamin pinned him with a roll-up in about two minutes.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defeated The Usos and New Day in a three-way match to retain their titles

Cesaro pinned one of the Usos to retain.

– Rusev & Lana defeated R-Truth & Carmella

This was just comedy with dancing and dance breaks and about 30 seconds of wrestling, with Rusev pinning Truth. As they were celebrating, Aiden English blindsided Rusev before all four sent him packing.

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair to retain her title

Mandy Rose tried to interfere, but that led to Naomi, Asuka, and Deville coming out. Charlotte cleaned house after that but was rolled up by Lynch for the pin.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match to retain his title

Styles pinned Joe after hitting the Phenomenal Forearm.

This was a good, fun show. The crowd was into all the matches and was lively and loud throughout.