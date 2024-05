– Ahead of this weekend’s SmackDown and WWE Backlash France events, WWE ran a house show in Bologna, Italy earlier today at the Unipol Arena. Below are some results (via PWInsider):

* Sami Zayn beat Ludwig Kaiser.

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi beat Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane).

* Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga beat LA Knight and Randy Orton.

* Damian Priest beat Chad Gable, Gunther, and Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way bout.

* The team of Awesome Truth beat The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh).

* Becky Lynch beat Nia Jax.

* In the main event, Cody Rhodes beat Shinsuke Nakamura.

First trip to Italy but hopefully not the last. Blown away by the passionate fire from our Italian fans. Thanks #WWEBologna! pic.twitter.com/Idc60BRoNO — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) May 2, 2024