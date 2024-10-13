– The WWE kicked off its latest UK tour with a live event earlier today in Cardiff, Wales at the Utilita Arena. In the main event, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defended his title against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) defeated Bron Breakker to retain the WWE IC title.

* Naomi beat Tiffany Stratton.

* Andrade beat Santos Escobar.

* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) defeated Bayley to retain her title.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) defeated Chad Gable to retain his title.

* Randy Orton & #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa).

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title.

* Undisputed WWE Undisputed Championship – Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa to retain his title.