WWE House Show Results From Cardiff, Wales 10.13.24: Cody Rhodes Wins in Steel Cage Match
– The WWE kicked off its latest UK tour with a live event earlier today in Cardiff, Wales at the Utilita Arena. In the main event, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defended his title against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) defeated Bron Breakker to retain the WWE IC title.
* Naomi beat Tiffany Stratton.
* Andrade beat Santos Escobar.
* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) defeated Bayley to retain her title.
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) defeated Chad Gable to retain his title.
* Randy Orton & #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa).
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title.
* Undisputed WWE Undisputed Championship – Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa to retain his title.
WHAT A FINISH! #WWECardiff pic.twitter.com/jaa3cCJRVx
— Sophie🦋🍂 (@sophemma_xoxo) October 13, 2024
The American Nightmare. #WWELive #WWECardiff pic.twitter.com/VMyx0nleBr
— Tommy (@aint1ifegrand) October 13, 2024
YEET! #WWECardiff pic.twitter.com/7C9gCPuG0O
— Sophie🦋🍂 (@sophemma_xoxo) October 13, 2024
#WWECardiff #CodyCageCutter pic.twitter.com/QDzDLvt7Xd
— Leightino Heat (@Leighton_waddy) October 13, 2024
what a show so far omg #WWECardiff pic.twitter.com/MhFISWf1i5
— cerys ⚡️ (@cxrys04) October 13, 2024
#WWECardiff #GLOWbal pic.twitter.com/KckStfDUVV
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) October 13, 2024
#WWECardiff was a spectacle ✨ pic.twitter.com/GgZsoREnJ7
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 19, 2024
