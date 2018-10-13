wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results From Syracuse, NY: Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose Main Event
October 13, 2018
WWE held a house show in Syracuse, New York, featuring two thirds of the Shield (Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose) in the main event. Here are the results, via PWInsider:
*The B-Team defeated The Revival.
*No Way Jose pinned Mojo Rawley.
*The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno.
*Ember Moon pinned Alicia Fox with The Eclipse.
*Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews & Tyler Breeze defeated The Ascension & Mike Kanellis
*Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley by DQ after Lio Rush interfered.
*Natalya & Nia Jax & Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad.
*Baron Corbin & Jinder Mahal defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
*WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose defeated Drew McIntyre & Elias.