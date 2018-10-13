WWE House Show Results From Syracuse, NY: Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose Main Event

WWE held a house show in Syracuse, New York, featuring two thirds of the Shield (Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose) in the main event. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

*The B-Team defeated The Revival.

*No Way Jose pinned Mojo Rawley.

*The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno.

*Ember Moon pinned Alicia Fox with The Eclipse.

*Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews & Tyler Breeze defeated The Ascension & Mike Kanellis

*Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley by DQ after Lio Rush interfered.

*Natalya & Nia Jax & Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad.

*Baron Corbin & Jinder Mahal defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

*WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose defeated Drew McIntyre & Elias.