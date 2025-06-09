WWE Touts Huge Audience For Worlds Collide on Youtube

WWE has announced that Worlds Collide, their event with AAA this past Saturday, had their largest live audience ever on Youtube.

WORLDS COLLIDE SHATTERS WWE® RECORD FOR LARGEST LIVE AUDIENCE ON YOUTUBE

June 9, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Worlds Collide set a record for the largest live audience in company history for a YouTube broadcast. The event peaked at 764,389 live concurrent viewers across the WWE and WWE Espańol YouTube channels during the main event between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable.

Additionally, Saturday’s broadcast has been watched by more than 4.1 million viewers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. On X, #WorldsCollide was the No. 1 trending topic globally on Saturday and WWE generated more than 32 million social views across all platforms in the first 24 hours.

In April, WWE announced its acquisition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

Worlds Collide can be watched back on WWE’s YouTube channel and with Spanish commentary here.