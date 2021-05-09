WWE News: Hulk Hogan Shares His Ingredients For Making History, Batista’s Most Dominant Wins

– Hulk Hogan decided to share his secret to making history in the ring in a new poolside pic posted to social media over the weekend. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan posted a photo of a beer in hand, captioning it:

“All I need is a couple of these before the bell, give me the finish, call it in the ring, and a couple more of these after the bell and you get history made with thousands and thousands standing until the music stops!! Brother HH”

All I need is a couple of these before the bell,give me the finish,call it in the ring,and a couple more of these after the bell and you get history made with thousands and thousands standing until the music stops!! Brother HH pic.twitter.com/61vfSaldvy — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 8, 2021

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Batista’s most dominant wins, and you can see it below: