WWE News: Hulk Hogan Cuts Promo Hyping Detroit Lions, Top 10 Rey Mysterio Moments, Cody Rhodes Talks With R-Truth

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Hulk Hogan cut a promo hyping up the Detroit Lions on Thursday. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at the team’s training camp and filmed a promo with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, as you can see below:

– WWE posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at Rey Mysterio’s best moments:

– The latest episode of Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? is online featuring R-Truth:

