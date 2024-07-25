wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Cuts Promo Hyping Detroit Lions, Top 10 Rey Mysterio Moments, Cody Rhodes Talks With R-Truth
– Hulk Hogan cut a promo hyping up the Detroit Lions on Thursday. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at the team’s training camp and filmed a promo with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, as you can see below:
Hulk Hogan cut a promo with his “new tag team partner,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell. #CampbellMania pic.twitter.com/fyfzGTgkjL
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 25, 2024
– WWE posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at Rey Mysterio’s best moments:
– The latest episode of Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? is online featuring R-Truth: