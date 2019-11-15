wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan’s Surgery, Randy Savage Birthday, WWE Now Looks At Lana’s “Pregnancy”

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to social media to reveal the screws that came out of his back during his successful surgery.

– Tegan Nox turns 25 today. Randy Savage would have been 67.

– WWE Now looks at the Lana pregnancy angle.

