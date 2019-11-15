wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan’s Surgery, Randy Savage Birthday, WWE Now Looks At Lana’s “Pregnancy”
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to social media to reveal the screws that came out of his back during his successful surgery.
That is the old hardware that came out of my back brother. HH pic.twitter.com/fOpkFv6B7U
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 15, 2019
– Tegan Nox turns 25 today. Randy Savage would have been 67.
– WWE Now looks at the Lana pregnancy angle.
