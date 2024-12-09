WWE News: Hulk Hogan Trading Card Sells For $132,000, Classic ‘Invasion of the Bodyslammers’ Video

– A rare Hulk Hogan trading card has sold for big money. Heritage Auctions has announced that the card, which is from the 1982 Wrestling All-Stars set, sold for $132,000.

The card wad rated as a PSA Mint 9. Heritage wrote in the announcement:

“1982 Wrestling All-Stars Hulk Hogan (Series A) #2 PSA Mint 9. Even in retirement, Hulk Hogan remains one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars and attractions. While he began his wrestling career in the professional ranks in 1977, it wasn’t until 1983 when he truly gained gained worldwide recognition after signing with Vince McMahon and the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). He was a perennial headliner in WWF’s annual flagship “Wrestlemania” event and always considered one of its top draws. His series of celebrated ring duels with Andre the Giant were legendary in wrestling circles. Since retiring, Hogan continues to keep his persona and personality larger than life with occasional acting roles. “Offered is a 1982 PWE Wrestling All Stars card featuring Hulk right before his career really took off. This brightly colored, high-grade example of card #2 from the ’82 PWE Series A release exhibits good centering, unchipped full-bleed borders, four strong corners, and a reverse that’s clean as a whistle. Graded PSA Mint 9. Of the 435 examples found in the PSA Pop Report, this is one of only 17 cards graded MINT with none rated higher.”

