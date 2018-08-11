Quantcast

 

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Turns 65, Top 10 Greatest SummerSlam Endings, and Seth Rollins Takes Part in Photo Shoot in Shanghai

August 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hulk Hogan WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan celebrates his birthday today. He turns 65 years old. As previously reported, WWE reinstated Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame last month.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today for the Top 10 Greatest Summerslam Endings. You can check out the new Top 10 video in the player below.

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video for Seth Rollins’ photo shoot while promoting WWE in Shanghai, China. You can check out the video below.

