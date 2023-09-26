WWE and Hulu Reportedly Agree to Short-Term Contract Extension

– PWInsider reports that WWE and Hulu have agreed to a short-term extension on Hulu carrying WWE content. As noted, the contract for most of the WWE content on Hulu was about to expire, causing the removal of the content. However, the deal now reads that it will expire in 7-14 days, depending on the program.

PWInsider noted that it appears that both sides appear to be working out details and extended the current expiration date as a streaming deal is finalized.