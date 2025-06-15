WWE News: Humiliating Moments On Latest Top 10, New Vault Videos

– The latest WWE top 10 episode is an extra-long one, looking at the 25 most humiliating moments on WWE TV. You can see the video below, described as follows:

From Seth Rollins getting slimed to Molly Holly getting shaved bald, here are 25 times that WWE Superstars were completely embarrassed.

– The WWE and NXT Vault YouTube accounts have posted a number of new videos including Triple H vs. Randy Orton vs. John Cena vs. Big Show from Raw in 2009, CM Punk vs. John Cena at Night of Champions 2015 and the December 9th, 2015 episode of NXT: