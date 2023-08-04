wrestling / News
WWE News: Hype Video For Ricochet vs. Logan Paul, Trick Wiliams Promotes SummerSlam Tryout
August 3, 2023
– WWE has posted a hype video for Ricochet and Logan Paul’s match at SummerSlam. You can see the video below, promoting the match at Saturday’s PPV:
– The company also posted a video with Trick Williams promoting the SummerSlam tryout in Detroit:
