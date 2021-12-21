wrestling / News
WWE Hypes AJ Styles’ Appearance On Tonight’s NXT 2.0
As noted, AJ Styles is set to appear on tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 after being called out by Grayson Waller. Styles’ appearance comes on the heels of his split former tag team partner Omos on Raw.
Here’s the full release from WWE on Styles having a potential showdown with Waller on NXT 2.0:
AJ Styles is rolling into NXT, and Grayson Waller will be right there waiting for him.
Styles will have plenty on his mind after the disintegration of his relationship with Omos last night on Raw. As the bond between the former teammates was falling apart, Waller spent his weekend calling out The Phenomenal One on Twitter.
Following the social media cheap shots and developments on Raw, Styles will have plenty of anger to unleash on NXT. Will Waller be ready to shock the NXT Universe with another attack on a beloved Superstar?
Find out when it all goes down tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!
