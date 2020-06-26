WWE Hypes Batista and Titus O’Neil-Led ‘Love Walk’ In Tampa Tomorrow

As we previously reported, Batista and Titus O’Neil are set to lead a ‘Love Walk’ in downtown Tampa, Florida, tomorrow afternoon. WWE.com has a new story hyping up the event, which will also include business leaders, elected officials and families. It was organized by O’Neil’s Bullard Family Foundation and will travel across the Fortune Taylor Bridge before concluding at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, where a Love Wall from local artist Bianca Burrows will be displayed.

O’Neil said: “We are doing this love walk because we are hoping to walk into a new path with love. This walk is a pledge for everyone who participates. They are saying that they are walking in love because we want to see change, and they want to be a part of that change and that they want to make this world a better place, starting here in Tampa.“