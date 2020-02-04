WWE Hypes Goldberg Appearing on Smackdown, Goldberg Comments on Return

– As previously reported, WWE announced last night on Raw that Hall of Famer and former Universal champion, Goldberg, will be appearing on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX later this week. WWE.com later issued the following announcement:

SmackDown to reveal “Who’s next for Goldberg?” Who’s next for Goldberg? We’re about to find out. As revealed on Raw, the former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer’s next moves will be revealed this Friday on SmackDown, where he’ll provide the WWE Universe’s answer to that eternal question: “Who’s next?” Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown, live this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Also, Goldberg later teased that the “devastation continues” with a post on his Instagram account. Goldberg wrote in the caption, “This was the 1st…..looks like there’ll be more. #imback #whosnext #spear #jackhammer #devestationcontinues @wwe @wweonfox #smackdown #nopressure @speedkore01 #someonehadtodoit #wishmeluck” You can check out that Instagram post below.

This Friday’s Smackdown will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The show will be broadcast live on FOX.