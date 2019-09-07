WWE News: WWE Hypes Kofi Kingston’s Return To Madison Square Garden, Tommaso Ciampa Hits Six Months Since Neck Surgery, New Table For 3 on Monday

– WWE is hyping Kofi Kingston’s return to Madison Square Garden for Smackdown this Tuesday, pointing out that it will be his return to the arena where he put Randy Orton through a table in 2009, a segment that “put him on the map.”

They wrote: “WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is returning to where the spark was first lit.

When SmackDown LIVE returns to Madison Square Garden this Tuesday night, it will also mark Kingston’s return to the location that put him on the map. In a truly full circle moment, Kofi’s incredible journey will bring him to back to MSG, where he memorably smashed Randy Orton through a table in 2009, as he now once again engages in an ongoing battle with The Viper.

What will Kingston’s return to The World’s Most Famous Arena bring? And how will the WWE Champion respond to The Apex Predator’s recent attacks on The New Day just five nights before he and Orton collide for the WWE Title at WWE Clash of Champions?”

– Tommaso Ciampa noted on Twitter that today marks six months since he had neck surgery. He wrote:

Today marks exactly 6 months since neck surgery. I’m no stranger to this game. We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better. Stronger. Faster. #TheReturn #TickTock #2X 🖤 pic.twitter.com/IdsUKuyZeG — CIAMPA (@NXTCiampa) September 7, 2019

– There will be a new episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network after RAW this Monday. It will feature Torrie Wilson, Carmella and Mandy Rose.