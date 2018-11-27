WWE News: WWE Hypes Lars Sullivan as Hottest Free Agent in Wrestling, Seth Rollins Sends Dean Ambrose A Message, Curt Hawkins Replaces Braun Strowman in Mixed Match Challenge

– On last night’s WWE Raw, WWE ran the following video, hyping up Lars Sullivan as the hottest free agent in wrestling today…

– Following his win on last night’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins says that his win over Dolph Ziggler was a message to Dean Ambrose and the rest of the Raw roster.

– It was announced onlast night’s WWE Raw that Curt Hawkins is replacing Braun Strowman in the mixed match challenge. Tonight’s matches are Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James plus Jinder and Alicia vs. Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins.