WWE Hypes Roman Reigns Segment For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
As noted, Roman Reigns announced on this week’s WWE Raw that he would reveal his next move on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar on WrestleMania 38 Night Two to become the Undisputed Universal Champion.
The company continues to hype Reigns’ segment for SmackDown, and here’s the teaser from WWE on The Bloodline’s next step:
After besting WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns journeyed to Raw this past Monday night and informed the WWE Universe that he is prepared to reveal on SmackDown the next step on The Island of Relevancy.
What does The Head of the Table have in store for WWE? Don’t miss the always turbulent SmackDown after WrestleMania, tonight at 8/7 on FOX.