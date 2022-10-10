wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Hypes Success Of Extreme Rules In Internal Memo
October 10, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is happy with the results of Extreme Rules, touting the show’s success in an internal memo. Wrestling Inc reports that the memo was shared today with senior officials in the company and noted that Saturday’s PPV was the highest-grossing Extreme Rules ever, as well as the largest viewing audience in the PPV’s history.
Extreme Rules took place on Saturday from Philadelphia and saw the return of Bray Wyatt, as well as Ronda Rousey regaining the Smackdown Women’s Championship and Matt Riddle beating Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit main event.
