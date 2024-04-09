WWE Hypes Success of Wrestlemania 40, Multiple Metrics Up From Last Year

WWE has issued a new press release hyping up the success of Wrestlemania 40, which was up in multiple metrics from last year.

The event had the highest gate in company history, breaking the record set by Wrestlemania 39. Not only that, it broke that record by a substantial amount, as it was up 78% from last year. Meanwhile, viewership was up 41% from last year, while merchandise sales were up over 20%. It had 660 million views on social media for both days. Sunday was the most-viewed day in history for WWE’s Youtube channel. Here’s a press release: