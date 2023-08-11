wrestling / News
WWE Hypes US Title Match For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
August 11, 2023 | Posted by
Santos Escobar challenges Austin Theory for the US Championship on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and a couple of videos have been revealed hyping the match. You can see the videos below ahead of the episode, which airs tonight on FOX:
