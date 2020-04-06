wrestling / News

WWE Hypes WrestleMania 36 As The Most Social Event In WWE History

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Wrestlemania 36

WWE sent 411 this note today, hyping WWE WrestleMania 36 as the most social event in WWE history with 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, up 57% from last year’s WrestleMania.

WrestleMania: Most Social Event in WWE History

According to Nielsen Social, WrestleMania saw 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, +57% vs. last year’s WrestleMania, and most in WWE history.

