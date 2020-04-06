wrestling / News
WWE Hypes WrestleMania 36 As The Most Social Event In WWE History
April 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE sent 411 this note today, hyping WWE WrestleMania 36 as the most social event in WWE history with 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, up 57% from last year’s WrestleMania.
WrestleMania: Most Social Event in WWE History
According to Nielsen Social, WrestleMania saw 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, +57% vs. last year’s WrestleMania, and most in WWE history.
