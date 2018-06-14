WWE News: WWE Hypes Xavier Woods Winning $10,000 For Conor’s Cure, John cena Posted on WWE’s Arabic Language Twitter Account, Steve Austin Films Kawasaki Commercial

– Xavier Woods won $10,000 for Connor’s Cure during the first-ever Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament at EC3 in Los Angeles yesterday. WWE posted the following…

Xavier Woods wins $10,000 for Connor’s Cure in first-ever Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament: Xavier Woods, member of The New Day and host of UpUpDownDown, leaped off the Battle Bus and into action in the first-ever Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament before leaving with $10,000 for Connor’s Cure. The 50-team Pro-Am was held in Los Angeles during the 2018 E3 convention and featured some of the world’s best Fortnite players teaming up with celebrities from TV, movies, music and sports for their share of a $3 million prize pool for charity. Woods was competing against the likes of Chandler Riggs of “The Walking Dead,” UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Tyron Woodley, rapper Lil Yachty, NBA players Paul George and Kenneth Faried and more. In the 100-person virtual battle royale for survival, Woods was partnered with streamer CDNThe3rd, and the two outlasted more than half the field, coming in 24th place out of 50 teams. They each left with $10,000 for the charity of their choice, with Woods playing for Connor’s Cure, which supports research in the battle against pediatric cancer. Congratulations, Xavier!

