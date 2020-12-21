wrestling / News

WWE Icons Premiering Next Month, Teaser Video Online

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Icons

WWE Icons premieres next month, and the first teaser video is now online. WWE announced after TLC that the new docuseries will debut on January 31st, 2021, with the first episode looking at Yokozuna.

The teaser includes footage of episodes focused on Lex Luger, Yokozuna, Rob Van Dam, Beth Phoenix, and Davey Boy Smith. You can see the clip below:

