wrestling / News
WWE Icons Premiering Next Month, Teaser Video Online
December 20, 2020 | Posted by
WWE Icons premieres next month, and the first teaser video is now online. WWE announced after TLC that the new docuseries will debut on January 31st, 2021, with the first episode looking at Yokozuna.
The teaser includes footage of episodes focused on Lex Luger, Yokozuna, Rob Van Dam, Beth Phoenix, and Davey Boy Smith. You can see the clip below:
And now … your very FIRST LOOK at #WWEIcons.
Streaming now ▶️ https://t.co/OZApDRovhU pic.twitter.com/qkOoKulEjT
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2020
