WWE Icons To Have Post-Show Similar to The Last Ride: Post-Mortem

WWE Network News reports that the upcoming WWE Network series WWE Icons will have a post-show similar to The Last Ride: Post-Mortem. Appropriately titled WWE Icons: Post-Show, it will air immediately after the series premiere on January 31. The first episode of the main series will focus on Yokozuna.

Here’s a synopsis: WWE Superstars, Legends, and special guests take a deeper dive into the history and legacy of the WWE Icons featured in the latest episode of the WWE Network Documentaries series.