wrestling / News

WWE ID Showcase Match To Stream On Twitter Tomorrow

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE ID Logo, Rob Van Dam, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

A WWE ID Showcase match is set to stream on Twitter tomorrow. WWE announced on Tuesday that the match will stream on the social media site at 7:30 PM ET.

No word on who the competitors for the match will be. WWE Speed streams on the site each week.

