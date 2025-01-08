wrestling / News
WWE ID Showcase Match To Stream On Twitter Tomorrow
January 7, 2025 | Posted by
A WWE ID Showcase match is set to stream on Twitter tomorrow. WWE announced on Tuesday that the match will stream on the social media site at 7:30 PM ET.
No word on who the competitors for the match will be. WWE Speed streams on the site each week.
