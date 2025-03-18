WWE ID Title Tournament Details Announced, Matches Set For GCW & FSW In April

WWE ID has announced some details for its upcoming ID Championship tournament, with mates to take place at GCW and FSW over WrestleMania week. WWE ID announced on Monday that first-round matches will take place under the GCW banner on April 16th and the FSW banner on April 18th after Smackdown. Both shows will take place in Las Vegas, with the GCW WWE ID Championship Tournament event set to be part of The Collective.

The full announcement, which includes talent confirmed for the tournament, reads:

“The WWE ID Championship Tournament will start in Las Vegas during Wrestlemania week with two Opening Round events! @GCWrestling_ presents the ID Tournament as part of The Collective on April 16th! @FSWVegas presents the ID Tournament on April 18th after Smackdown! Already signed for both events are talent seen on #WWEEvolve including: -Sean Legacy

-Zayda Steel

-Ice Williams

-Jackson Drake

-Swipe Right of Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes

-Zara Zakher

-Cappuccino Jones

-Plus many others to be announced! Match announcements and more info coming soon!”