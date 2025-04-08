WWE ID Titles To Be Open To All Independent Talent After Champions Crowned

The WWE ID Championships will be open to all independent wrestlers once the initial champions are crowned. The WWE ID Twitter account announced the news on Tuesday night, posting:

“BREAKING….

The WWE ID Championships will be open to all independent wrestlers once the champions are crowned. The titles will be defended at various independent wrestling events.

If a non-WWE ID prospect wins the title, they will be awarded a WWE ID contract.

The WWE ID Title Tournament begins in Las Vegas during #WrestleMania week with two events.

@GCWrestling_ will present The ID Tournament at @collective2025 on April 16th.

@FSWVegas will present The ID Tournament on April 18th after #SmackDown

The opening round will be double elimination. Two losses and you are out!

All current WWE ID prospects are in the tournament.”