wrestling / News
WWE ID Tournament Match Announced for GCW Event
A WWE ID tournament match is official for GCW’s opening round event. GCW announced on Wednesday that Sam Holloway will battle Marcus Mathers in a No DQ match for their April 16th event.
The announcement reads:
“*WWE ID TITLE TOURNEY UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*Opening Round Match*
MARCUS MATHERS
vs
SAM HOLLOWAY
Plus:
Kylie Rae vs Zayda Steel
Cartwheel/Cappuccino/Legacy
vs
Smokes/Baylor/Drake
+more!
Get Tix:
http://IDVEGAS.EVENTBRITE.COM
Weds 4/16 – 4PM
Watch LIVE on
@Triller_TV+”
*WWE ID TITLE TOURNEY UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*Opening Round Match*
MARCUS MATHERS
vs
SAM HOLLOWAY
Plus:
Kylie Rae vs Zayda Steel
Cartwheel/Cappuccino/Legacy
vs
Smokes/Baylor/Drake
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/hBC1OO3w5T
Weds 4/16 – 4PM
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/f2kVJu2ETY
— TheCollective2025 (@collective2025) April 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him
- Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison
- Pat McAfee Facing Possible Lawsuit Over Comments On Show Amplifying Social Media Rumor
- Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event