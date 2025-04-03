WWE ID Tournament Match Announced for GCW Event

A WWE ID tournament match is official for GCW’s opening round event. GCW announced on Wednesday that Sam Holloway will battle Marcus Mathers in a No DQ match for their April 16th event.

The announcement reads:

“*WWE ID TITLE TOURNEY UPDATE* Just Signed: *Opening Round Match* MARCUS MATHERS

vs

SAM HOLLOWAY Plus: Kylie Rae vs Zayda Steel Cartwheel/Cappuccino/Legacy

vs

Smokes/Baylor/Drake +more! Get Tix:

http://IDVEGAS.EVENTBRITE.COM Weds 4/16 – 4PM

Watch LIVE on

@Triller_TV+”