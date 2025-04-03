wrestling / News

WWE ID Tournament Match Announced for GCW Event

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE ID GCW Image Credit: GCW

A WWE ID tournament match is official for GCW’s opening round event. GCW announced on Wednesday that Sam Holloway will battle Marcus Mathers in a No DQ match for their April 16th event.

The announcement reads:

“*WWE ID TITLE TOURNEY UPDATE*

Just Signed:

*Opening Round Match*

MARCUS MATHERS
vs
SAM HOLLOWAY

Plus:

Kylie Rae vs Zayda Steel

Cartwheel/Cappuccino/Legacy
vs
Smokes/Baylor/Drake

+more!

Get Tix:
http://IDVEGAS.EVENTBRITE.COM

Weds 4/16 – 4PM
Watch LIVE on
@Triller_TV+”

