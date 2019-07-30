WWE News: Identity of Opponents for The Viking Raiders on Raw, AJ Styles on The O.C. Tag Title Win, Matt Hardy on ‘Surprise Booking’

– WrestlingInc.com has an update on the two local enhancement talents that were squashed on Raw last night by The Viking Raiders. They were billed as Cole Carter and Johnny James. Cole Carter was indie wrestler Carter Matthews. Meanwhile, Johnny James was Action Jackson Jonathan Holt. You can check out some video highlights from the match with The Viking Raiders below.

– AJ Styles commented on Twitter after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the Raw tag team titles last night. Gallows and Anderson won a Triple Threat tag team match against The Usos and former champs The Revival to win the belts.

AJ Styles wrote, “The original. The official. The only. CHAMPIONS. THAT. MATTER. You scared yet, @KingRicochet????? #SummerSlam #Raw.” You can check out that tweet below.

– Matt Hardy released his latest “You Don’t Understand” video talking about “surprise booking.” You can check out that clip below.