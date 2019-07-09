wrestling / News
WWE News: Identity of One of Viking Raiders’ Raw Opponents, Extreme Rules Theme Song Announced
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– The identity of one of the Viking Raiders’ opponents has been revealed. The team squashed two men billed as Colin and Devin Justin. Wrestling Inc reports that Colin was Justin Corino, who has worked with WrestlePro. You can see highlights from the match below:
– WWE announced on Raw that Dirty Honey’s “When I’m Gone” is the official theme song of Extreme Rules. You can hear the song below:
