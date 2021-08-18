WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Busted Open on NXT, Triple H & Shawn Michaels Hype Breakout Tournament Finals

– Ilja Dragunov defeated Roderick Strong on WWE NXT, but at the cost of his own blood. Dragunov answered Strong’s open challenge on tonight’s episode of NXT, getting busted open during the match. You can see a clip from the bout below.

WWE announced that Dragunov is medically cleared to compete, writing:

Ilja Dragunov received eight stitches after sustaining a laceration above his right eye during his match against Roderick Strong on NXT earlier tonight. Despite the injury, Dragunov gutted out a hard-earned win against Strong and is medically cleared to compete this Sunday at NXT TakeOver 36, where he will challenge WALTER in a highly anticipated bout for the NXT UK Championship.

– Triple H and Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to hype next week’s NXT Breakout Tournament finals match between Carmelo Hayes and Odyssey Jones, as you can see below: