WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Makes Return On WWE NXT, Damon Kemp Details His Plot Against Diamond Mine
– Ilja Dragunov is back on WWE TV, making his return after the main event of tonight’s NXT. Tuesday night’s show was headlined by JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate with the NXT Championship #1 contendership on the line. After McDonagh picked up the win, Bron Breakker came into the ring to stare off with McDonagh before Ilja’s music played and he came down to the ring. You can see a clip below.
Dragunov was the NXT UK Champion before he was forced to vacate the title due to injury earlier this year.
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is here!!!!#WWENXT #NXTTitle pic.twitter.com/DV33CK8zed
— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022
– Damon Kemp appeared in a vignette in which he further explained how he pulled off his plot to take down Diamond Mine. Tonight’s show saw Kemp explain that he took a payoff from Tony D’Angelo in order to help them try to win the NXT Tag Team Championships and pin it on Roderick Strong. When Strong found evidence to clear himself, he had to break the evidence by smashing Strong’s phone and putting Strong in the hospital.
Kemp will face Brutus in a one-on-one match next week on NXT.
It was @damonkempwwe all along! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HtRrFevF7l
— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022
