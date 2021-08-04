wrestling / News

WWE News: Indi Hartwell Chooses Dexter Lumis Following NXT Main Event, Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish Clip

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Love has won, as Indi Hartwell chose Dexter Lumis following the “Love Her or Leave Her” match on this week’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s main event saw Gargano defeat Lumis in the ring, but after the match Hartwell ran to the ring and kissed Lumis. Disgusted, Candice LeRae exited and Gargano followed suit, leaving InDex in the ring to close out the show:

– WWE posted a clip of Roderick Strong’s win over his former Undisputed ERA ally Bobby Fish, and you can see that clip below:

