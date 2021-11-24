WWE News: Indi Hartwell Gives Dexter Lumis Update, Solo Sikoa Promo

– Indi Hartwell gave an update on Dexter Lumis on NXT, saying he will be out for a month after last week’s attack. Hartwell revealed that Lumis, who was attacked by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams last week, is out with a fractured hand. The situation caused her to be distracted enough to lose her tag team match alongside Persia Pirotta to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

– WWE aired a new vignette from Solo Sikoa in which he cut a promo about how he’ll be walking with his family one day, but for now he’s walking alone: