WWE News: Indi Hartwell Gives Dexter Lumis Update, Solo Sikoa Promo
November 23, 2021 | Posted by
– Indi Hartwell gave an update on Dexter Lumis on NXT, saying he will be out for a month after last week’s attack. Hartwell revealed that Lumis, who was attacked by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams last week, is out with a fractured hand. The situation caused her to be distracted enough to lose her tag team match alongside Persia Pirotta to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.
– WWE aired a new vignette from Solo Sikoa in which he cut a promo about how he’ll be walking with his family one day, but for now he’s walking alone:
"One day, I'm walking down with those day ones, now I'm walking alone." 👀 #WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa pic.twitter.com/xmt1APoCz8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2021
