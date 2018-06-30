WWE News: Director of Marketing in India Leaves Company, WWE Surprises Famous Reddit User

– Sportskeeda reports that WWE Director of Marketing for India, Carl Sequeira, has exited the company. Sequeira had joined WWE in its India office in December 2012.

According to the report, Sequeira likely left the company earlier this year. Sequeira joined WWE after working with FILA, where he worked for three years as head of marketing. He reportedly played a large role for WWE’s live events in New Delhi, India in 2016 and 2017.

– CNET reports that WWE surprised Reddit user s***tymorph (aka Chris) with a special package for the 20th anniversary of 1998 Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998, when The Undertaker threw Mankind off the top of a cell. The Reddit user is famous for inventing the meme that ends comments with “…in nineteen ninety eight when the undertaker threw mankind off hеll in a cell, and plummeted sixteen feet through an announcer’s table.”

According to Chris, WWE sent him a package to honor the 20th anniversary of the epic match. You can see a photo of the gift WWE sent him below.