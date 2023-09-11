WWE News: WWE Talent Returns From India, WWE Playlist Looks At A Year of Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline, Latest WWE 2K23 MyRISE Gameplay Video

– PWInsider reports that the WWE talent and crew that went to India for Superstar Spectacle returned to the United States. From there, they went right back on the road.

The trip was said to be “rough”, as there were 19 hour flights both ways. Talent landed in India, went to media interviews, performed live then went back to the airport for another flight.

– A&E has shared the entire Biography episode about Mick Foley:

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown is Xavier Woods playing MyRISE mode in WWE 2K23:

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at one year of Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline.